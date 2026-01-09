OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

US Non-Farm Payrolls at + 50K (small) miss, Market Reactions – Get ready for Supreme Court Tariffs Decision!

Stocks_Laptop_Phone_Woman
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

9 January 2026 at 13:30 UTC

US Non-Farm Payrolls release at +50K – A slight miss to the +60K Expectations

This takes the Unemployment Rate, most favored data since the Bureau of Labor Statistics shutdown affected data, to 4.4%, lower than the 4.5% expectations and lower than the past month.

Unrounded numbers show 4.375% vs 4.564% prior. Participation Rate is also slightly lower.

Average Hourly Earnings at 0.3% M/M and 3.8% Y/Y, a bit higher than expectations on the Y/Y number.

The report provides even less reasons for the Fed to cut rates in end-January.

You can get full access to the report right here.

Don't Forget that Markets will await the Supreme Court Tariffs Decision at 10:00 A.M.

It seems that traders are reacting counterintuitively to a not-so-dovish number with the Dollar falling, Gold rallying.

Keep an eye at the end of the hour and the 9:30 Market Open to see if such reactions fade.

Check out Market reactions:

US Dollar (Dollar Index DXY)

Screenshot 2026-01-09 at 8.37.51 AM
DXY 15 min Chart – January 9, 2026. Source: TradingView

Gold (XAU/USD)

Screenshot 2026-01-09 at 8.39.10 AM
Gold (XAU/USD) 15 min Chart – January 9, 2026. Source: TradingView

Pre-open Dow Jones (Futures and CFD)

Screenshot 2026-01-09 at 8.40.01 AM
Dow Jones 15 min Chart – January 9, 2026. Source: TradingView

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.