Why venezuela’s political transition has left oil markets largely unmoved

Some modest recovery is possible if sanctions are eased and the United States becomes a stable buyer. Smaller, risk-tolerant producers could restart marginal fields, potentially lifting output by around 300,000 barrels per day over the next two to three years. This would bring production toward roughly 1.4 million barrels per day—still insufficient to influence a global market consuming more than 100 million barrels per day.

Structural and economic barriers remain substantial. Venezuela’s heavy, high-sulfur crude requires costly extraction, blending, and specialized refining, resulting in persistent discounts to benchmarks such as WTI. Estimates suggest break-even prices could approach USD 80 per barrel, making large-scale investment unattractive at current price levels. Rebuilding the sector would require around USD 100 billion in total investment, with annual spending of roughly USD 12 billion needed for decades to return production toward 3 million barrels per day—likely not before around 2040.