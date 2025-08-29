Markets Weekly Outlook – US Non-Farm Payrolls, US ISM Services PMIs and Eurozone Inflation

Cryptocurrencies have seen quite a selloff this week, but this comes after a decent past week.

Nothing is too shocking here as volatility decreases and key data is expected next week.

However, some relatively weak highs have been formed, as can be seen in our past week's analysis of the Cryptocurrency Market.

Indeed, Bitcoin has formed a double top and is failing to provide much to counter its effect, while Ethereum peaked at a new all-time high on Saturday before correcting further.

Ether has better prospects than its older brother, but its performance will still be contingent on BTC's performance.

For the rest, Nasdaq and other stock indices weren’t performing much, but Nvidia earnings brought positive sentiment back.

The winners of this week are commodities, with Oil and Gold standing on top (Silver also had quite a strong performance). It seems that Powell's pivot, although not having a big influence on other Markets, helped metals get back on their 2025 bull train.

We should get a better idea if that is to continue after next week.

Always keep an eye on the US Dollar to gauge the state of other markets (a strong USD usually leads to lower demand for Metals).