Gold (XAU/USD) Eyes Weekly Close Above $3400/oz on Renewed Haven Demand and DXY Weakness

Just as it seemed market participants may be getting a prolonged reprieve from a heightened geopolitical risk environment which has continued throughout 2025, it appears these hopes are faltering.

The Russia-Ukraine discussions are from being concluded with a potential meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky facing significant challenges.

On Friday, Russia stated that Western plans to give Ukraine security guarantees would increase the chance of a conflict between Russia and the West. Russia believes these guarantees would turn Ukraine into a "strategic provocateur" right on its border.

Ukraine's European allies are trying to create a set of promises to protect Kyiv from a future Russian attack. These guarantees could be part of a future peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he expects the details of these security guarantees to be ready as soon as next week.

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that any security guarantees must also consider Russia's security interests.

These comments will do little to quell the concerns that a deal is from being reached at this stage.

Geopolitical risk is also facing another concern as tensions between Iran and Western countries have returned to the fore.

France, Britain, and Germany have started the process to bring back all of the United Nations' sanctions on Iran. They are doing this because they say Iran has deliberately broken the rules of the 2015 nuclear deal, which had previously lifted these sanctions.

The U.N. sanctions that were in place before the deal included a ban on conventional weapons, limits on developing ballistic missiles, and a freeze on assets and travel bans for certain individuals.

The three European countries, also known as the E3, had offered Iran a chance to delay these new sanctions. The offer was made during talks in July and depended on Iran meeting three conditions: restarting talks with the United States about its nuclear program, letting U.N. inspectors into its nuclear sites, and explaining what happened to the more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium that the U.N. says it has.

Iran could leave the NPT as a result with growing calls in Iran for the leadership to halt negotiations they see as one-sided.

This could have further implications down the line and raise the risk of another war moving forward.