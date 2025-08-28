US Oil (WTI) breaks $65, Russia–Ukraine talks regress

Oil is starting to push higher in a strong move as we speak.



After a seven-day consolidation between $63 and $64, prospects for better war outlooks and lower supply helped Oil prices rise from their lows.

A few days of rise tested the lower bound of the previous month's range ($65 to $70.5) as Markets sought more information on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Despite the previous weeks of geopolitical meetings between the US, Ukrainian, Russian, and EU Presidents, talks have been in limbo, and the lack of progress, combined with repeated assaults by Russia on Kiev, is not helping the situation.



The German Chancellor Merz just announced that there would be no Zelenskyy-Putin talks, not a big surprise when looking at the lack of headlines going towards that direction.



That comes despite US's Kellogg trying to make things sound better than they really are.

