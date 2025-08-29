The most traded FX pair wasn't exempt of a huge decrease in trading volumes in this final week of August.



Without much change to fundamentals, traders have been looking for volatility in the impatient waiting of next Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report.



However, yesterday, Markets received the news of the Zelenskyy-Putin meeting not moving forward (It could have been expected with no advances since the past two weeks).



The implications for the Euro are still to be clarified, but what is sure is that as long as this conflict keeps going, EU nations are going to keep spending on defense.



The fundamental background could be negative for the Euro, but national spending of that sort tends to generate economic activity and hence can be seen as a positive for the Joint currency – However, the news are already priced in and have helped the Euro already in 2025.



Also, rangebound action is not worst for trading, albeit can be a bit dull; It provides boundaries for entry points.

You can access this article that explains how to exploit a range effectively.



One thing to consider, is that ranges will break on renewed fundamentals, like economic data (Core PCE is expected to get released promptly) – therefore one other advantage is that they also provide breakout levels