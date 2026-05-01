The peace process is stalling ahead of April Non Farm Payrolls – Markets Weekly Outlook

All eyes are now turning to the upcoming April Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, while the trading floor remains desperate for concrete progress in the stalled US-Iran diplomatic talks.

Without a definitive breakthrough, global assets remain trapped in a geopolitical limbo that is actively preventing major new trends from developing.

This week did deliver some great news for Stock Markets: Tech earnings delivered yet another blockbuster round.

The reporting Magnificent 7 heavyweights—Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Google—all posted record-breaking revenues.

However, the sheer, unprecedented scale of the ongoing AI capital expenditure boom is still frightening investors. With Stock valuations currently stretched to extreme limits, the tech titans will have to continue beating records again and again to make sure that they can maintain their high P/E pricing.

Meanwhile, the broader macroeconomic backdrop remains highly complex and weighting on general sentiment. WTI Crude bounced back above the $100 throughout this week, adding renewed inflationary fears for the coming months.