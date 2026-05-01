USD/JPY: The intervention aftermath, has the BoJ bought time or reversed the trend?

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) intervened on April 30 and May 1, 2026, after the USD/JPY pair breached the critical 160.00 level.

The aggressive yen-buying action, estimated to be over $30 billion , triggered a sharp 2.2% rally in the yen, driving the pair down toward the 156.00 range.

Historical precedent from the 2024 intervention suggests unilateral action is only temporary, serving to "buy time" rather than reversing the trend without fundamental economic shifts.

The immediate outlook calls for heightened volatility and sideways consolidation, with key levels to watch being 157.89–158.00 (resistance) and 156.27 (support).

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USD/JPY pair has undergone a violent shift in sentiment over the last 48 hours. After flirting with the psychological 160.00 handle, the pair was met with what appears to be aggressive yen-buying intervention (or the high-stakes threat of it), sending the pair into a tailspin.

According to reports, the Japanese Ministry of Finance (MoF) intervened in the foreign exchange market on April 30 and May 1, 2026, to defend the yen after it breached the critical 160 per dollar level.

The scope of the action involved selling US dollars and buying yen to punish speculators and curb excessive volatility. While official figures are typically released later, initial estimates suggest a massive scale, potentially exceeding $30 billion similar to the 2024 intervention.

The move successfully triggered a sharp 2.2% rally in the yen, briefly driving USD/JPY down toward the 156.00 range. As we head into the weekend, the technical landscape has shifted from a one-way bullish street to a complex battleground of massive volatility.

The question now is, what comes next for USD/JPY?