Dow Jones nears 50,000! Will Stock Market Bulls ever be defeated?

US Stock Markets have been on a rampage after this week's earnings, and this trend is pushing Indexes to some new highs.

Yesterday saw the return of traditional assets demand, sweeping everything on their way and taking the Dow Jones up 1,000 points in one session, propelled by Caterpillar and Eli Lilly.

As the week concludes, the rally is now more broad based, with all US Indexes rising by similar percentages – Some signs of fatigue could be appearing, with some pullbacks from morning highs.