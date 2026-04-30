FX picks up again! US Dollar tumbles after the ECB and BOE – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Overview

We are officially concluding a massive, high-stakes week for global monetary policy, with the FOMC, BoC, BoJ, ECB, and BoE all revealing their interest rate decisions and forward guidance for the next month and a half.

Overall, the markets received nothing revolutionary; most central banks remain firmly entrenched in a defensive stance as they navigate the unpredictable, cascading effects of wartime inflation.

The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England all echoed a remarkably similar, cautious sentiment: broader economic growth is being severely hindered by energy prices aggressively surging to four-year highs (Brent just reached 2022 highs at around $120, but is now correcting aggressively).

You can access the European Central Bank remarks here.