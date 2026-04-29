The FOMC is stuck & Powell remains at the Board of Governors – North American Mid-Week Market Update

The Federal Reserve officially held its benchmark overnight rate steady in the 3.50%–3.75% range.

In what marks Jerome Powell’s final FOMC press conference, the outgoing Chair is currently at the podium and announced that he would stay at the Board of Governors for the time that Kevin Warsh gets comfortable with his new role.

The committee offered zero forward guidance regarding the timing of future moves, explicitly citing the heightened, compounding uncertainty stemming from the ongoing Middle East developments.

While Powell noted that job gains remain low on average, the broader unemployment rate is little changed, creating a highly resilient economic backdrop, with Employment demand also easing throughout the last year.

The Chair is hinting at the increasingly conflicting mandates of sticky inflation and a tight labor market, but one thing is crystal clear for traders searching for clues: rate cuts are absolutely not on the agenda as long as the Economy grows. And Powell made quite a few mentions on that page.

With the current Fed Chair exiting the stage, market doves looking for an easing lifeline will now be forced to lean entirely on Kevin Warsh's future promises and expected political bias to price in any type of dovish movement.