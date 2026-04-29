Chart alert: Silver (XAG/USD) rout extends below $75.90 key intraday resistance, bearish trend intact

The US-Iran war started on 28 February 2026. Using the pre-war baseline of 27 February 2026 to Tuesday, 28 April 2026, spot silver (LBMA) was the worst performer among other key cross assets, with a loss of 19% (see Fig. 1).

On a year-to-date performance basis as of 28 April 2026, spot silver’s gain has been reduced miserably to 1.7% (see Fig. 2).

Despite the geopolitical gridlock between the US and Iran, and any miscalculation from either side is likely to trigger a rise in geopolitical risk premiums, we are not seeing any safe-haven demand push towards precious metals at this juncture.

Hence, it is the momentum factor that is driving the direction of silver at this juncture and overrides fundamental elements.

Let’s now focus on the technical factors to determine silver (XAG/USD)’s potential short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days).