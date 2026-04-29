April FOMC US Index Levels for Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500

Could the fun be over for US Stock Markets?

It is a perpetual question for Investors, who are constantly interacting with thousands of catalysts and data points. The long term says that Markets are always more resilient, but Traders are looking to capitalize in the short term.

While the direction remains very uncertain, volatility will persist over the next 24 hours.

The first major catalyst is expected about 2.5 hours from now, with the FOMC Rate Decision (100% priced unchanged). As always, communications at the Press Conference are what will move Markets the most, so traders should keep their bullets for the 14:30 (ET) event.

This will be Powell's final Press Conference as Federal Reserve Chairman, so expect some additional thoughts and words which could have a decent Market impact – The Fed Chair could still have some tough words on inflation expectations.’