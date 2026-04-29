April FOMC US Index Levels for Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500

Referenced assets
- US Stock Markets are moving sideways as Global traders await for the last Press Conference from Jerome Powell
- Investors are also awaiting the key Mag 7 earnings, releasing after today and tomorrow's close
- Exploring Pre-FOMC Technical Levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500
Could the fun be over for US Stock Markets?
It is a perpetual question for Investors, who are constantly interacting with thousands of catalysts and data points. The long term says that Markets are always more resilient, but Traders are looking to capitalize in the short term.
While the direction remains very uncertain, volatility will persist over the next 24 hours.
The first major catalyst is expected about 2.5 hours from now, with the FOMC Rate Decision (100% priced unchanged). As always, communications at the Press Conference are what will move Markets the most, so traders should keep their bullets for the 14:30 (ET) event.
This will be Powell's final Press Conference as Federal Reserve Chairman, so expect some additional thoughts and words which could have a decent Market impact – The Fed Chair could still have some tough words on inflation expectations.’
Impact of new Federal Reserve Chairmen on Stock Markets. Source: Nationwide
Other volatility-shaking catalysts for Stocks include the highly anticipated and feared Mag 7 earnings, with Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft reporting after the close.
Projections are for sustained record earnings, but investors will be particularly attentive to whether extremely elevated infrastructure spending is beginning to yield a return on investment.
The pressure point for Investors and Market sentiment overall is to see if AI really turns out to be as profitable as the Trillions invested require it to be.
We will get the answer for this throughout the years, but elevated volatility and expectations could still have an effect on present risk appetite. This is what happened in October 2025 and led to the gigantic AI/Tech crash.
Finally, the US-Iran impasse continues, and it seems that Iran is slowly feeling the pressure from the Strait of Hormuz blockade. While the strategy hurts the global economy, it is a decent counter-attack on what the Islamic regime was imposing on Gulf oil exporters.
This is why President Trump wasn't opposed to maintaining the Ceasefire, and the Strategy should pressure negotiations promptly – the issue, however, is that Oil Markets are not so patient, and WTI Crude is now well back above the triple-digit mark, trading around $105!
Let's dive into intraday charts and trading levels for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500.
Current Session's Stock Heatmap
Current picture for the Stock Market (11:51) – Source: TradingView – April 29, 2026
The Stock Market is trading in a low volatility, profit-taking environment which is dragging most sectors lower.
Only the eternally strong semiconductors are mean-reverting higher after the past session's tumble, bringing Nasdaq back higher – Expect this picture to change tomorrow depending on the earnings.
Dow Jones 2H Chart and FOMC Trading Levels
Dow Jones (CFD) 2H Chart – April 29, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The Dow Jones officially broke its 500-point consolidation to the downside, which dampens the short-term momentum.
Still, the 2H 200-period MA is acting as support and traders will have to monitor if it serves as support or breaks after the FOMC – Look at 48,860 in that event.
- Below points to ~48,400 – stronger selling could easily turn to 48,000.
- Rebounding from there could regain 49,500 and even test 50,000 (on a dovish outlook from Powell)
Dow Jones technical levels for trading:
Resistance Levels
- Major Pivot – 49,000 to 49,100
- Weekend Gap Fill Resistance 49,500 - 49,600
- 49,900 to 50,000 Resistance and Early 2026 Highs
- All-Time Highs 50,544
Support Levels
- 2H 200-period MA 48,860
- Momentum Support 48,500
- Pivotal Support at 48,000 (Mid-term Bearish below)
- Mini Support 47,400 to 47,600
Nasdaq 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Nasdaq (CFD) 2H Chart – April 29, 2026 – Source: TradingView
While remaining the only Index higher in this morning's action, Nasdaq is stuck in a 150 points range right around 27,000.
Look for breakouts above and below that range which should lead to strong follow through.
If sellers take the advantage, look at the 26,100 - 26,200 previous All-Time Highs for a retest.
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Momentum Pivot at 27,000 - 27,150 (testing)
- Record highs 27,420
- 27,500 micro-resistance
- 28,000 Major psychological resistance (and channel highs)
Support Levels
- Mini-support 26,600 to 26,750
- Prior ATH Support 26,200 to 26,300
- War Support 25,000 to 25,250
- Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support
S&P 500 2H Chart and Trading Levels
S&P 500 (CFD) 2H Chart – April 29, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 officially broke its upward trend but remains comfortably above 7,100 in its consolidation.
- Breaking the psychological level should, like Nasdaq, extend back to the previous All-Time Highs (~7,020).
- In the event of a bounce, look at 7,230 as a target, and to confirm, look for a clean break of 7,180.
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Mini-resistance 7,150 -7,160 (rejecting)
- New all-time resistance 7,180 - 7,200
- Next key potential resistance 7,200
- Mini-channel highs 7,2560
Support Levels
- Week-end gap 7,100 Pivot
- Prior ATH Pivotal support 7,020 to 7,050
- Minor Support 6,880 to 6,900
- Pivotal Support 6,750 to 6,770
- 6,300 psychological level (War lows)
Keep track of WTI Crude and the latest headlines throughout the week to stay ahead of the curve, with investors still confused about US-Iran negotiations.
Safe Trades!
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