Alphabet (GOOGL) Earnings Preview: Q1 earnings hinge on margins and the cloud

Q1 earnings success hinges on demonstrating how massive AI investments will lead to durable margin expansion.

Google Cloud is the primary battlefield: analysts seek 50% growth and a surge in Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO).

Management must justify the $75 billion investment plan (Capex Trajectory) to avoid the "spending ahead of demand" narrative.

A classified Pentagon AI deal provides a strategic "trust" win for competing in high-stakes, secure AI environments.

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Alphabet (GOOGL) is set to step into the earnings spotlight on April 29, and the stakes for the search giant have rarely been higher. While the stock has enjoyed a stellar run to yearly highs, the market’s focus has shifted.

It is no longer enough to simply beat on the top and bottom lines; investors now demand a clear roadmap for how Alphabet’s massive AI investments will translate into durable margin expansion.

With the options market pricing in a 5.63% post-earnings move, well above the 1.44% historical average, volatility is almost guaranteed. Here is what is moving the needle for Alphabet heading into the Q1 print.