Microsoft (MSFT) Earnings Preview – Will Q1 numbers confirm MSFT's price recovery?

Referenced assets
- Microsoft lost over 30% of its value since reaching its all-time highs in July 2025, but recovering heavily since its March trough
- Investors will want to confirm the price rebound with strong forward communications and profits
- High spending projections for AI infrastructure saw tough responses, so Markets are waiting to see if better tech narratives could turn sentiment around
Fundamental Outlook for Microsoft
Microsoft continues to dominate a tech industry that is slowly bouncing from Fearful trading territory, as can be seen with Nasdaq exploding back to its all-time highs – AI themes are trending again, with fears of other sectors being affected by higher Energy prices.
Its fundamental strength is still anchored by a commanding market share in Enterprise Software (Office 365) and a robust #2 position in Cloud (Azure), which recently saw a stellar 39% year-over-year revenue growth.
Despite recent selloffs in the MSFT stock, earnings growth remains impressive; in its most recent reported quarter (Q4 2025), Microsoft delivered a 24% increase in adjusted EPS ($4.14$), significantly beating analyst estimates.
What scared investors was the immense spending projections for AI infrastructures, which hit at a time when Market sentiment took a turn to the downside.
Indeed, recent bearish earnings reactions have been a mix of pessimism over AI monetization—specifically with 15 million paid Copilot seats—and caution regarding massive capital expenditures on GPUs at a time when costs are exploding.
Microsoft is Open AI's primary cloud partner and they just announced a restructuing in the way they operate – Reactions have been more optimistic than pessimistic, but the real response will be seen tomorrow. You can read more about it right here.
Overall, Microsoft remains a Cash Cow, returning over $12 billion to shareholders last quarter through buybacks and dividends, so it remains a relatively attractive investment on large drops.
Keep in mind that general appetite for Tech and AI remain the primary driver of Mag 7 attraction.
Bubble fears persist, but it still seems that the top is not quite there yet – and compared to 2000, profit-numbers are more than real: they are record-breaking!
Microsoft Earnings Growth – Courtesy of Macrotrends
Microsoft Daily Chart, Technical Levels and Scenarios
Microsoft has bounced about 20% from its 2025 Support, so expectations are high.
According to Bloomberg, the EPS estimate is at $4.04 to $81.46 Billions – So traders will want to see both a beat on these estimates and more realistic spending projections.
Microsoft (MSFT) Daily Chart – Source: TradingView
Microsoft technical levels for trading:
Resistance Levels
- $430 to $445 April Resistance
- $460 to $475 Pivotal Resistance
- $485 to $500 December Highs
- $540 to $550 ATH Double Top
Support Levels
- $410 to $420 Momentum Pivot
- $380 to $395 Key February Support
- $340 to $350 2025 and 2026 Support
- $310 to $320 September 2023 Support
- A break above the $445 Resistance should see a fast extension towards the 200-Day MA ($469) – The next step is $500.
- Below $410 however, a retest of the 50-Day MA ($395) could materialize quickly.
Safe Trades!
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