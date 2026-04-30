USD/JPY (update): “Final warning” verbal intervention spooked the market. What are the next key supports to watch?

This is a follow-up analysis on the prior report, “Chart alert: USD/JPY breaches above 160 (21-month high), ignoring intervention risk”, published earlier on Thursday, 30 April 2026, during the Asian session.

The USD/JPY has pushed higher to hit an intraday high of 160.73 today at 2.15 pm mark (Singapore time) that surpassed above the previous “intervention zone’ of 160.23/45.

Interestingly, at around 3:45 p.m. (Singapore time), the Japanese Vice Finance Minister in charge of FX affairs, Atsushi Mimura, issued a stern warning as quoted and translated: “Let me say this as my final advisory if you want to escape.” A clear shot to speculators that a “red line” is fast approaching for actual intervention in the FX market.

The USD/JPY tumbled by 0.9% from 160.73 intraday high to trade at a current level of 159.37 at this time of writing. On a daily basis, the Japanese yen has strengthened by 0.7% against the US dollar so far, its strongest daily gain since 19 March 2026.