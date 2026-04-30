Chart alert: USD/JPY breaches above 160 (21-month high), ignoring intervention risk

The Japanese yen had staged a mild gain of 0.5% to print a 5-day high of 158.96 per US dollar ex-post the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

BoJ advocated a “hawkish hold” on its cash policy rate at 0.75%, with three officials dissenting (opting for a rate hike), which represented the biggest divide under Ueda’s governorship.

Overall, the BoJ has continued to guide the market along the lines of its “gradual interest rate hike” stance; in turn, short-term interest rate swaps traders are pricing a 66% chance that the BoJ may enact an interest rate hike when it sets policy again on 16 June 2026.

However, the gains on the yen were short-lived despite recent “stark and forceful” verbal intervention remarks made by Japan's Finance Minister Katayama on 23 April and 28 April, expressing concerns on a weakening yen with authorities standing ready to respond as needed to move in the currency market around the clock.