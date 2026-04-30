Bitcoin's (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Struggling against resistance in a high-stakes consolidation phase

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is in a high-stakes consolidation phase

On the H4 chart, BTC is trading below the 50-MA and the 100-MA.

Key Levels to Watch - Resistance: 77480, 78197, 80000 Support: 75880, 75000, 74250

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Bitcoin has enjoyed a period of relative strength, yet as we move into the latter half of the week, the alpha-crypto is facing a cluster of technical hurdles.

Price action suggests a tug-of-war between bulls attempting to maintain the medium-term recovery and bears looking to capitalize on a descending trendline that has capped gains since the recent highs.