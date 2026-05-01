Ethereum (ETH) on path to a continued breakout – Will it pull other altcoins?

Ethereum has slowly broken out of its October downtrend that had led to its progressive, but brutal 64% correction.

Global disinterest for high-beta, AI and Tech assets had shun interest for Cryptocurrencies but with the Conflict turning the script on Energy prices, hence normal consumption, traders slowly turned away from traditional assets.

The idea is that Digital Assets are fairly isolated from any rise on Crude Oil or Nat Gas, quite the contrary. Crypto mining is energy intensive; hence, with higher costs, mining gets less interest, so that provides a temporary supply restriction which has a boosting effect on Cryptos.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Bitcoin and Ethereum are up 20%, while the Total Market Cap is up just a bit less (~18%) – While there is still a lot to cover to return to all-time highs, this is strong progress; Bulls will want to keep pushing and they might just turn the trend around.