Gold (XAU/USD) slides 1% as concerns rise of prolonged Middle East conflict, can bulls hold the line at $4,500?

Gold (XAU/USD) is sliding due to heightened fears of a prolonged Middle East conflict and increased US Dollar strength.

Technical analysis confirms a structural shift to bearish on the H4 chart, breaking key support levels

Bulls' ultimate "line in the sand" is the major psychological support at $4,500, with the short-term outlook remaining bearish while the price stays below the $4,601–$4,615 resistance zone.

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Gold prices fell in early European trade today as markets saw fears rise of a prolonged Middle East conflict. This comes at a time when major Central Banks including the Federal Reserve, ECB and BoE warned this week that a prolonged conflict could have significant implications for inflation and thus monetary policy.

Reports suggest the US might launch new military attacks on Iran. This renews worries for market participants that the situation will get even worse and lead to more fighting. Due to the US dollar being seen as the safest money to hold during scary times, these tensions actually make the dollar stronger.

However, when the dollar is strong and the world is focused on this type of conflict, it usually weighs on the price of gold. Add to that the inflation picture and Gold bulls may struggle in the near-term until clarity is forthcoming.