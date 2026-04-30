Metals shine bright after the FOMC meeting – Silver (XAG/USD) & Gold (XAU/USD) intraday outlook

Silver and Gold are bouncing higher in today's session, with the bid taking traction in the wake of the Federal Reserve and a barrage of other global central bank meetings; With both Crude Oil and the US Dollar stumbling during today's session, precious metals and broader risk assets are shining bright again.

For weeks if not months, metals have been trapped in a truly bizarre, choppy range.

Despite numerous attempts, bulls have been completely unable to gather sustained upside momentum – This came along with a lack of real safe-haven demand, and the questioning on whether metals are still valuable at current valuations for flights towards quality.

Yet, every sharp pullback has seen sharp response, preventing any clear technical downtrend.

This erratic, sideways price action points to deep, fundamental confusion among institutional investors.