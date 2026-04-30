Defensive rebalancing for Month-End, the trend resumes? – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Intraday Outlook

US Stock Markets are on the rise again after FOMC day, powered by waves of record earnings, a lower US Dollar, and still no signs of rate hikes from Jerome Powell's latest press conference.

The US economy has been deemed robust by the Fed, and justifiably so. Jobs numbers remain stable, the unemployment rate is still well below the long-term average despite limited labor market growth, retail sales are persistently rising, and US PMIs remain well above contraction territory. (More on this coming throughout tomorrow and next week.)

After the immense run in tech, defensive stocks are now taking the lead, propelled by Caterpillar's gigantic 10% surge on record generator orders for AI servers.

This, combined with stellar earnings in prior weeks, is helping the Dow Jones outperform its peers.