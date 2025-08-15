Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions and UK/EU Inflation data

The week really starts on Tuesday with the Canadian inflation forecasted at 2% – We will see if the Loonie gets enough of a push to strengthen after a rough past week.



The CAD has been getting dragged around by US Dollar flows, with the USDCAD stuck in a consolidation.



Markets will also see if the UK inflation gets a boost which may confirm further the doubts of prolonged rate cuts from the Bank of England – The BoE conference on Thursday 7th of August had almost failed to deliver a cut.



In Europe, both the UK and Germany will release their PPI data on Wednesday where we will see how producer prices moved on the other side of the Atlantic.

They might be movers for European currencies after this week's market shaking US PPI.



The US doesn't have many economic releases per-se, but will still see a few events including the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday (14:00) and many key speeches from a divided Federal Reserve, including Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole scheduled at 10:00 A.M. on Friday.



Of course, don't forget to check all the different PMI releases expected from the Eurozone, the UK and finally the US (Thursday 9:45 for US global services PMI).