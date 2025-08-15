Technical outlook for US Oil WTI before the Trump–Putin meeting

Since our most recent analysis, the energy commodity has kept struggling, but it seems that some change is happening.



Yesterday’s rebound looks to have carved out an intermediate bottom after Wednesday's dragonfly doji (which you may discover on the charts).

Oil’s slide in recent weeks has been less about fresh supply or demand shocks and more about the market’s inability to find better hopes for global growth amid growing supply.

All eyes are on today’s high-stakes meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage around 15:00 ET. The Russian president praised the “sincere efforts” of his US counterpart ahead of the talks.

The geopolitical backdrop has now taken center stage, as recent oil data offered no real surprises to shift the narrative.

Is a bottom now in place?



If the meeting delivers better-than-expected results, that could become reality, potentially sparking a buy-the-news rally and breathing some newfound volatility in the commodity.