AUDUSD consolidates into new range after the RBA rate cut

This week has been essential for the future course of action for both the Aussie and the US Dollar.
After Tuesday's Royal Bank of Australia meeting, where the unanimous decision to cut rates by 25 bps to 3.60%, the Aussie had strengthened a tid-bit.
Australian data following the meeting included Employment which largely came as expected and with the 4.2% unemployment rate, staying relatively flat, the RBA will be patient with its upcoming rate cuts – The next meeting will be on the
On the other side of the Pacific, the US saw a reassuring CPI data on Tuesday right before these hopes got taken by yesterday's PPI report showing the first effect of tariff-led inflation.
The USD hence appreciated but is giving this progress back today – With the uncertain economic and changing macro landscape, AUDUSD traders seem indecise.
Let's look at the technicals in the pair to see why.
AUDUSD Technical Outlook
AUDUSD Daily Chart
AUDUSD Daily Chart, August 15, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The rebound in the pair since the 1st of August has been decent but wasn't as strong as in the EUR or GBP, as participants were looking to see what the RBA had in mind.
RBA's Governor Bullock did mention back to back cuts are still a possibility, but the cut still was not too dovish – It seems that there is still some headwinds for rate-cut prospects in Australia.
But how about the US? The path to the first yearly rate cut had been drawn in detail before the PPI report brought some new ink.
The rising US Producer Price Index sent the pair down 0.78% yesterday and dip buyers are now appreciating the ongoing selloff in the US Dollar.
The 50-Day MA is very flat indicating a lack of trends, but acts as immediate resistance (0.6520) – Keep an eye on this one for immediate bull/bear strength analysis.
AUDUSD 4H Chart
AUDUSD 4H Chart, August 15, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Looking at the 4H timeframe shows more details of the ongoing, weirdly shaped but rangebound price action between 0.6420 lows and 0.66 highs.
A few attempts to break out have been met with sudden mean-reversion, slowing the build of much volatility in the pair.
The ongoing tighter range that has formed after yesterday's selloff marks the action between the 0.65 support and the 0.6550 pivot zone.
Look for a clean break above or below these levels, with any failure to do so giving further strength to the 500 to 700 pip consolidation.
Levels to watch for AUDUSD:
Resistance Levels
- 0.6550 Pivot Zone
- Wednesday Highs 0.6569
- 0.6580 to 0.66 Resistance
- 0.6625 2025 highs
Support Levels
- 0.6420 August Lows and Main Support
- 0.6450 Psychological level
- 0.6480 to 0.65 Support
AUDUSD 1H Chart
There is an ongoing tight bull channel forming on the 1H Candles, with the ongoing USD weakness supporting the pair – Look at the hourly trendline.
Watch for the aforementioned tight range in today's session for any breakout.
Safe Trades!
