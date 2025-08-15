OANDA Group
AUDUSD consolidates into new range after the RBA rate cut

Australia_Notes_Cash_Dollars
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

15 August 2025 at 15:07 UTC

This week has been essential for the future course of action for both the Aussie and the US Dollar.

After Tuesday's Royal Bank of Australia meeting, where the unanimous decision to cut rates by 25 bps to 3.60%, the Aussie had strengthened a tid-bit.

Australian data following the meeting included Employment which largely came as expected and with the 4.2% unemployment rate, staying relatively flat, the RBA will be patient with its upcoming rate cuts – The next meeting will be on the

On the other side of the Pacific, the US saw a reassuring CPI data on Tuesday right before these hopes got taken by yesterday's PPI report showing the first effect of tariff-led inflation.

The USD hence appreciated but is giving this progress back today – With the uncertain economic and changing macro landscape, AUDUSD traders seem indecise.

Let's look at the technicals in the pair to see why.

AUDUSD Technical Outlook

AUDUSD Daily Chart

Screenshot 2025-08-15 at 10.44.28 AM
AUDUSD Daily Chart, August 15, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The rebound in the pair since the 1st of August has been decent but wasn't as strong as in the EUR or GBP, as participants were looking to see what the RBA had in mind.

RBA's Governor Bullock did mention back to back cuts are still a possibility, but the cut still was not too dovish – It seems that there is still some headwinds for rate-cut prospects in Australia.
But how about the US? The path to the first yearly rate cut had been drawn in detail before the PPI report brought some new ink.

The rising US Producer Price Index sent the pair down 0.78% yesterday and dip buyers are now appreciating the ongoing selloff in the US Dollar.

The 50-Day MA is very flat indicating a lack of trends, but acts as immediate resistance (0.6520) – Keep an eye on this one for immediate bull/bear strength analysis.

AUDUSD 4H Chart

Screenshot 2025-08-15 at 10.54.45 AM
AUDUSD 4H Chart, August 15, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Looking at the 4H timeframe shows more details of the ongoing, weirdly shaped but rangebound price action between 0.6420 lows and 0.66 highs.

A few attempts to break out have been met with sudden mean-reversion, slowing the build of much volatility in the pair.

The ongoing tighter range that has formed after yesterday's selloff marks the action between the 0.65 support and the 0.6550 pivot zone.

Look for a clean break above or below these levels, with any failure to do so giving further strength to the 500 to 700 pip consolidation.

Levels to watch for AUDUSD:

Resistance Levels

  • 0.6550 Pivot Zone
  • Wednesday Highs 0.6569
  • 0.6580 to 0.66 Resistance
  • 0.6625 2025 highs

Support Levels

  • 0.6420 August Lows and Main Support
  • 0.6450 Psychological level
  • 0.6480 to 0.65 Support

AUDUSD 1H Chart

Screenshot 2025-08-15 at 11.04.48 AM

There is an ongoing tight bull channel forming on the 1H Candles, with the ongoing USD weakness supporting the pair – Look at the hourly trendline.

Watch for the aforementioned tight range in today's session for any breakout.


Safe Trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.