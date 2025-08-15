Dow Jones (DJIA) Retreats from Fresh All-Time Highs. A Pause Before the Next Leg Higher?

Sales growth is steady but still facing challenges. In July, overall retail sales increased by 0.5%, slightly below the expected 0.6%, with a small upward revision of 0.1%. Sales excluding autos rose by 0.3%, matching expectations, and were revised up by 0.4%.

Meanwhile, control retail sales, which exclude more volatile categories, grew by 0.5%, just above the 0.4% forecast, with a similar upward revision of 0.4%.

This report helps ease concerns about consumer spending after the tariff impact, thanks to small gains in sales and upward revisions to previous months' numbers.

However, spending growth still seems weak, and with a slowing job market and more tariff effects expected, a big rebound in growth is unlikely.

In what should be a concern for market participants when it comes to the DOW in particular, Manufacturing is showing signs of stagnation again, as weak surveys suggest.

In July, industrial production dipped by 0.1%, slightly below expectations, while manufacturing output stayed flat. Although manufacturing saw some growth earlier this year, it has now leveled off, with production likely to remain sluggish in the coming months. Key indicators, like the ISM new orders index and regional Fed surveys, show ongoing weakness in future production and investment plans.

Despite trade deals and tax incentives, there’s no evidence that tariffs are driving significant investment in U.S. manufacturing. High labor costs compared to overseas markets make it unlikely that tariffs alone will bring back many manufacturing jobs without causing steep price increases for consumers.