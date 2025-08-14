Most Read: Imminent profit-taking in Cryptocurrencies – What's the story

Ripple (XRP) is experiencing a lot of price swings on Thursday, affecting many major cryptocurrencies. Ripple has fallen as much as 6% as a host of factors plague the popular token.

A stronger US Dollar did little to help the cause as markets priced in les aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The move affected overall market sentiment and cryptos were no exception.

However, XRP/USD is battling its own demons as news started circulating the web today around possible manipulation of the price. This added another layer of intrigue to Ripple which has been the talk of the town for the majority of 2025.