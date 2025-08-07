Why is the Pound rising after this morning's Bank of England rate cut?

Markets got surprised by this morning's Bank of England rate decision, despite them following market indications of a 25 bps rate-cut.



For those who haven't seen the headlines, the BoE took their Main policy rate, the Bank Rate, from 4.25% to 4%.



Despite cuts being typically more bearish on currencies, it is always important to watch how the votes and the process towards the rate decision took place.



Particularly when the decision is well priced-in, like the 96% pre-cut price in for this BoE event, Participants then turn to communications from the Central Bank to see how future decisions might take place.



The Bank of England had to take a rare second vote to achieve the 25 bps outcome, as the initial decision did not reach a consensus (5 votes for a cut, 4 votes to maintain the rate).



With BoE's Governor Bailey mentioning still-too-high inflation and growth risks, the communication has been considered Hawkish by participants, leading to a rebound in the Pound.



Let's now look at GBP/USD multi-timeframe technicals to spot where the ongoing rise could be heading.



Despite it being a pre-rate decision post, I would advise to look at our EUR/GBP analysis to see on what factors move the European pair.