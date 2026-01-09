Traders have returned to their desks, and volumes are finally normalizing after a holiday period that was anything but boring.

Connecting back to the end-December trading, metals rode a rollercoaster that took many to fresh record highs, setting a bar of high expectations for the new year.

The weekly open did not disappoint. The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the Trump Administration over the weekend sent shockwaves through the headlines and ignited a wave of excitement across markets.

This reaction is rooted in a clear shift: The revival of the Monroe Doctrine—now dubbed the "Donroe Doctrine"—sets a precedent unseen in decades.

When viewing this alongside recent administration moves, such as renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War and shifting military assets to the Caribbean, the market's angst transforms into a realization of a new reality.

As the operation unfolded, markets opened a renewed hype: The Freedom Trade.

Newfound excitement surged through the US Stock Market, powering the Dow Jones and traditional sectors beyond year-end records.

Investors are betting that "America First" is no longer just an isolationist slogan, but a policy that places US strategic interests above all else—including international norms.