What’s Next for the US Dollar After the "Freedom Trade" Surge? – DXY Outlook

Ever since correcting from its 100.00 peak in mid-November, the US Dollar has been locked in a volatile, multi-directional chop.

After a rough ride throughout 2025—particularly the first half—the Greenback has struggled to find conviction in either direction.

A 10% correction in the world's primary reserve currency was never likely to be a straight line to new decade lows.

While dedollarization was the prominent narrative of last year, reality is setting in.

With the US economy still outperforming its peers, American firms dominating global equities, and the Fed remaining persistently reluctant to cut rates, participants are realizing that divorcing the Greenback is easier said than done.

As we suggested around mid-October, the sharp correction from 110.00 to 97.00 on the Dollar Index was indeed followed by a period of consolidation, with price action settling closer to the current 98.00 to 100.00 range.