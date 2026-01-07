Markets Today: Euro Area Inflation Cools, Silver Peaks Above $80/oz, Gold Retreats Ahead of Key US Data Releases

Most Read: 2026 US Dollar Forecast: How the Fed, Government Spending, and AI Will Drive Volatility

The global stock market rally stalled in Asia on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei index dropping roughly 1% as investors sold shares to lock in profits after a record-breaking start to the year.

Market sentiment was also hurt by rising tensions between China and Japan; China has banned the export of "dual-use" items materials like rare earths that can be used for both civilian and military technology to Japan. This news dragged down major manufacturers, with automakers like Toyota and Honda falling over 2% and chip-maker Advantest dropping 4.4%.

However, there were some big winners: Toyo Engineering, which develops technology to extract rare earths, surged nearly 20% on the news of the ban, and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical jumped about 19% after announcing a $2.55 billion plan to take the company private.