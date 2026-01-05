OANDA Group
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Acceptance Above $95000 Needed for Bulls to Seize the Initiative

Cryptocurrency_Bitcoin_Crypto_Stack
Zain Vawda
By  Zain Vawda

5 January 2026 at 21:32 UTC

Most Read: 2026 US Dollar Forecast: How the Fed, Government Spending, and AI Will Drive Volatility

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has successfully rebounded, passing the important $93,000 price point that many market participants have been watching.

Following a lackluster end to 2025, Bitcoin has started 2026 on the right foot. The worlds largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen from around the 87500 mark to a high of 94295 over the first 5 days of the year.

This is Bitcoins first real run toward the $95000 mark since mid-November. At the same time we heard today that Strategy, a major corporate holder of bitcoin, disclosed more purchases. In a Jan. 5 SEC filing, the company said it bought 1,283 bitcoin between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 for $116.0 million and held 673,783 coins as of Jan. 4, with the purchases funded through an at-the-market share-sale program. Strategy also reported a $5.40 billion unrealized loss on digital assets for 2025 and said its U.S. dollar reserve was $2.25 billion.

Despite the recovery, the rally is fragile and could be derailed if global conflicts worsen, causing investors to flee risky investments for safety.

It is also vulnerable to new US economic data that might force interest rates and bond yields to rise unexpectedly.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market which trades 24 hours a day remains prone to sudden price drops caused by a lack of available buyers. This lines up with onchain data which showed that crypto trading volumes are at their lowest levels since late 2023.

Technical Analysis - BTC/USD

The confluence of positive structural and technical factors lends strong support to bullish forecasts heading into 2026.

Looking at structure though (on the H4 chart), and price has just printed a higher high just shy of the key 95000 handle.

This move sees the period-14 RSI enter into overbought territory with the likelihood of a potential pullback, growing.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Chart, January 5, 2026

BTCUSD_2026-01-05_21-28-57
Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

Dropping down a H1 chart and the pullback is already underway.

Immediate support may be found at the 93000 handle before the 91800 and 90000 psychological handles come into focus.

On the upside, the first hurdle would be consolidation above the 93000 mark with a break of the 95000 handle opening up a potential rally toward 100000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) One-Hour Chart, January 5, 2026

BTCUSD_2026-01-05_21-35-43
Source: TradingView

Zain is an experienced financial markets analyst and educator with a rich tapestry of experience in the world of retail forex, economics, and market analysis. Initially starting out in a sales and business development role, his passion for economics and technical analysis propelled him towards a career as an analyst.

He has spent the last 3 years in an analyst role honing his skills across various financial domains, including technical analysis, economic data interpretation, price action strategies, and analyzing the geopolitical impacts on global markets. Currently, Zain is advancing in obtaining his Capital Markets & Security Analyst (CMSA) designation through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), where he has completed modules in fixed income fundamentals, portfolio management fundamentals, equity market fundamentals, introduction to capital markets, and derivative fundamentals.

He is also a regular guest on radio and television programs in South Africa, providing insight into global markets and the economy. Additionally, he has contributed to the development of a financial markets course approved by BankSeta (Banking Sector Education and Training Authority) at NQF level 6 in South Africa.