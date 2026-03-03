Trump guarantees maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz: Markets U-turn on Navy escort pledge

Markets just took a massive U-turn following a critical address from President Trump.

The US President delivered a lengthy morning speech from the White House, providing further details on the ongoing military operations in Iran.

The core message centered on preemptive defense, with the President stating he "felt strongly that Iran was going to attack first," justifying the administration's recent escalations to secure American interests in the region – He noted a significant progress in operations, which initially stalled the Petrodollar panic move in Markets.

However, what truly helped markets shed their persistent morning anxiety was an early afternoon post from the President on Truth Social.