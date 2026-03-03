The War-Petrodollar trade extends – Oil jumps, Dollar to 2026 highs

Today's Market action is sending out a warning to global Markets – Despite a relatively smooth opening on Monday, things will not be so simple for what could be the most significant conflict in a few decades.

The reassurance of a "4-week" only intervention could prove to be a long shot, as Basij and IRGC forces begin to turn their operations away from their traditional military bases towards civilian infrastructures such as schools, mosques, and more.

Strikes towards the Iranian military command are continuous, and this is proving to be quite a significant turn as Iranian retaliations keep striking Gulf countries with drones and ballistic missiles.

The Market could be pricing in the broader conflict ahead, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned, and this is reflected in the broad risk aversion and the rise in global Oil prices – Global Stock Markets are down between 2% and 7%!

Brent is now trading well above its 12-Day War $77 spike – currently around $83.

WTI is on its way towards its June peak ($78.43) and stands close to 2% below that level. The morning spike is now somewhat easing, but tensions are certainly gripping participants and will do so for the time ahead.

Oil is the product to watch to track Market sentiment. Extending above June-War highs implies further detriment in sentiment ahead. If sellers can bring prices back below $73.50, risk sentiment should somewhat recover.