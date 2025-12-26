Markets Today: Commodities Extend Gains as Silver Breaches $75/oz, Japan Industrial Output Slides

Most Read: Santa Claus Rally Strategy: How to Trade the S&P 500's Most Reliable Seasonal Pattern

Stocks continued their end-of-year rise as investors feel positive about economic growth and expect companies to earn more money.

A key global stock index increased for the seventh straight day, even though trading was quiet because many markets, such as Australia and Hong Kong, are still closed for holidays.

Japan's Topix Index reached a new record high after a 0.5% rise. South Korean stocks also climbed 0.6%, securing a massive 72% gain for the year, which makes it the world's best-performing major market.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks edged higher and are on track for their best year since 2020 with an 18% increase.

Together, these rallies pushed the broad index for Asian shares to its highest level since mid-November, showing a total growth of 25% for the year.