Markets are Roller Coasters – Market wrap for the North American session - November 18

Market wrap for November 18

As the title says, Markets are roller coasters.

Volatility fiends are loving the action, particularly when looking at how much back and forth action all asset classes are seeing.

As was mentioned in one of our Market Wraps from a few days prior, such flows resemble those that can be seen at the end of huge Quarters.

However, we are still far even for Month-end.

November is known to be a volatile month (although usually one for upside in stocks).

Crypto veterans can only confirm as the two past Market cycle tops (2018 and 2021) have happened between November and December.

Seasonals are always a big thing in Market. Don't forget to keep an eye on them.

Nevertheless, no one could have expected that another 2% gap down in stocks (particularly Tech) would be followed by a follow-up recovery, and once again close lower – Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon and Tesla are among the worst performers of today's session.