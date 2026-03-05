China saves a rough trading day – North American Session Market Wrap for March 5

Today's trading was definitely not as hopeful as yesterday, reminding everyone how tricky Markets can be.

It certainly hasn't been a typical Market amid the ongoing brutal US-Iran war. Safe-havens like Bonds and Gold are once again hurting from profit-taking and inflationary fears, but Equity Markets haven't fared much better.

As detailed in our earlier Oil Market analysis, as long as the commodity finds reasons to rise, investor mood will continue to degrade, and that is precisely what happened today.

Energy commodities found a new bid in today's volatile session, as attacks on Gulf countries and their oil-producing facilities are multiplied, with the Iranian regime decidedly sparing no one in their ruthless ripostes – Even Azerbaijan was victim of a drone attack today.

Today, the Islamic regime sent out brutal waves of attacks against an oil production facility in Bahrein, which sent Black Gold flashing to July 2024 highs ($82.30 for WTI!) and turned Market mood on its head – Stock Markets have fallen around the globe, with slight corrections in the US (~ Down 1%) and larger ones in Europe (~ -3%).