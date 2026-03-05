Chart alert: DAX’s dead cat bounce may have ended, watch 24,000 downside trigger

Overall, the European stock markets are still trading in the red since last Friday, 27 February till Wednesday, 4 March, where the German DAX recorded an accumulated loss of 4.3%, and fared better than several key Asia Pacific and Emerging Asia stock markets; South Korea’s KOSPI (-18.45), Japan’s Nikkei 225 (-7.8%), Taiwan’s TWI (-7.3%), and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (-5.2%) (see Fig. 1).

The European Union economy is dependent on the Middle Eastern liquefied natural gas, which accounted for approximately 3.5% to 3.8% of the EU's total gas supply in 2025.

The US-Iran war is still showing no signs of de-escalation, and the US Senate has cleared the way for President Donald Trump to continue military attacks on Iran in a vote.

Press briefings from the White House so far have offered little clarity on a potential endgame to the conflict, leaving the risk of prolonged oil and gas supply disruptions in the Middle East elevated. Such uncertainty could amplify energy price pressures and inflict near-term economic strain on the European Union, in turn detrimental to European stock markets.

Let’s now decipher the short-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory of the German DAX from a technical analysis perspective.