EUR/USD: NFP looms as 1.1578 support faces critical test

One could almost call EUR/USDs conundrum as a ‘tale of two tensions’. The pair is navigating through a mix of geopolitical anxiety and central bank caution.

The European Central Bank (ECB) published its meeting accounts today. While the Governing Council expressed confidence that inflation is trending toward target, they emphasized "persistent uncertainty."

This cautious rhetoric suggests the ECB is in no rush to pivot aggressively, but it also fails to provide the hawkish spark the Euro needs to decouple from the Dollar’s strength.

Add to this the escalating conflict in the Middle East and you have a cocktail for explaining the slide in EUR/USD.

Looking at the latest from the Middle East, according to reporting from Axios, President Trump has asserted that he must be personally involved in the process of selecting Iran’s next leader. While acknowledging that Mojtaba Khamenei is currently the most likely individual to succeed the Supreme Leader, the President characterized such an outcome as unacceptable.

This is likely to keep tensions high and a peace deal or ceasefire out of reach which would continue to lend support to the US Dollar and drag EUR/USD lower.