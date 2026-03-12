Oil wreaks havoc – North American Session Market Wrap for March 12

The picture is now looking very different to the first part of the week.

Yesterday, we warned of rangebound Markets except in the event of an Oil breakout.

The irony is in the timing, as Crude didn't waste anytime to do so in the following hours. Closing at around $87 per barrel, the commodity quickly extended to $96 in the North American Session.

The panic started at the beginning of Asia trading, with news of more ships being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz taking the conflict to a new escalation.

Markets are very afraid of a prolonged war, and the effect can be seen in global Stock Indexes, falling between 1.50% in Japan to close to 2% in the US.

Inflation is not the investors' best friend, and it even becomes a foe when it leads to the pricing out of much-expected Rate cuts.

Pre-war, FOMC cuts were at an optimistic 65 bps and are now back towards the current 23 bps.

Note: President Trump is speaking live and he is moving Markets, so tag in to check what he has to say. Metals are diving since.

Things may change if higher energy costs materialize into lower economic activity, similarly as what had happened in 2008, but it is certainly not the case for now.

WTI is closing near its session highs, but stalled its rise in the last few hours of trading.

Heavy rounds of US Data will be coming tomorrow; Even if they won't allow a now very-forward looking Market to reprice inflation expectations, softer data could at least soothe rate-cut fiends.