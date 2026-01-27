The Dollar falls to 4-year lows ahead of the FOMC– North American session Market wrap for January 27

The session was already a volatile one before Donald Trump decided to spice things up even more right ahead of the North American close.

Despite an ongoing rout in the US Dollar, the President said, "The value of the dollar [..] is doing great."

The Dollar Index (DXY), which had already corrected by 3% since last Monday, just dropped another percent to 4-year lows, now below 96.00.

As expressed in our in-depth US Dollar analysis, a lack of participants to absorb fast-paced swings in supply and demand can accelerate such moves even further – a perfect example of which is today's action.