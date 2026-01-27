Gold pushes to pre-FOMC record, holding the Metals Market – XAU/USD and Metals Outlook

A lot has changed since our last high-timeframe outlook, reminding us that black swan events can affect any projections and expectations in a matter of a headline and a session.

The start of 2026 has been marked by chaotic headlines and geopolitical events, which is now a new norm. Some call it the New World Order (or New World Disorder).

Last weekend offered quite a show across Markets and journals as the US President decided to threaten additional tariffs to European nations in his latest temper tantrum:

Donald Trump reaffirmed his desire to acquire Greenland, sparking widespread concern ahead of the World Economic Conference, held in Davos last week.

The immediate reactions were flash US Dollar selloffs and Metals extending much higher in a newfound risk-off move.

Despite the headlines materializing into something much less concerning for the world as we know it, the confidence damage from the latest TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) has prolonged the damage to the Greenback and supported the precious commodities.

About a week after the headlines, Silver reached the $100 milestone while Gold accelerated to $5,000, not even mentioning the swift rises in Platinum, Palladium, and other metals.