Technical levels for major FX pairs ahead of the FOMC Rate decision

The January FOMC is one session away, and similarly to the September Meeting, Forex Market action is quite volatile ahead of the event.

Traders are still reflecting on the many themes ongoing in Markets, including Trump Administration chaos, generational runs in Metals, Q4 Earnings, Iran, and global trade deals that are getting all over the place.

This week began on a significant gap down in the US Dollar, with the past week's steep selling flows extending to test a significant 2025 Support (on the Dollar Index).