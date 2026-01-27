Chart alert: Silver 13% flash crash has not damaged its bullish trend

Silver (XAG/USD) has soared as expected, cleared above the highlighted US$90.90 trigger level, and hit our intermediate resistance level of US$101.15 as highlighted in our previous analysis.

Among the major cross-asset classes, Silver has emerged as the top-performing asset. Based on year-to-date performance as of Monday, 26 January 2026, spot Silver (London Bullion Market Association) has recorded a stellar gain of 52.3% (see Fig. 1).

It even surpassed spot Gold (+16.6%) by around three times due to its higher beta factor, supported by a continuation of the weakening US dollar trend since 15 January 2026 and elevated geopolitical risk premium reinforced by an expansionary/aggressive US White House’s foreign policy.

On Monday, 26 January US session, Silver (XAG/USD) soared to a fresh intraday all-time high of US$117.54 before it tumbled swiftly 13% in the next four hours to hit an intraday low of US$102.52 on Tuesday, 27 January Asian session.

Silver (XAG/USD) has recovered partially with an intraday gain of 8.6% to trade at US$112.72 at the time of writing.

Let’s now dissect the latest short-term (1to 3 days) trajectory of Silver (XAG/USD) from a technical analysis perspective.