Chart Alert: Silver (XAG/USD) resumes accelerated uptrend, US$90.90 upside trigger to watch

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Chart Alert: Silver (XAG/USD) intraday rally is fast approaching key resistance", published on 9 January 2025.

The recent bullish price actions of Silver (XAG/USD) in the past four trading sessions that moved in line with Gold (XAU/USD), another precious metal, have eradicated the earlier expected extended minor corrective decline structure of Silver (XAG/USD) where price staged a prior decline of 10% (high to low) from 7 January to 8 January 2026.

In today’s Asia session, 14 January 2026, Silver (XAG/USD) has continued to extend its up move with an intraday rally of 4.3% to hit another record high of US$91.57 at this time of writing, breaching above the US$90.00 psychological level for the first time.

Macro factors such as rising geopolitical risk premiums in the Middle East arising from Iran’s civil unrest, which may lead to regime change with involvement from the US, together with a likely continuation of the US Federal Reserve’s rate cuts extension into 2026 after US core CPI for December 2025 came in below expectations (both m/m and y/y basis) have served as reinforcing positive feedback loops into Silver (XAG/USD).

Let us now take a look at Silver (XAG/USD) from a technical analysis perspective to decipher its short-term movement (1 to 3 days).