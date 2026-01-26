US Dollar Index (DXY) on pace to break 97.00 – Why is the Dollar falling ahead of the FOMC?

The Dollar has taken quite a significant hit after its strong start to 2026.

This is precisely what happens when technicals align with changing fundamentals. As noted in our pre-Greenland chaos Analysis, the Dollar Index was already showing signs of imminent technical weakness.

So when Donald Trump decided not only to launch an investigation into Jerome Powell but also to threaten his historic allies, what was seen as a slow, progressive dedollarization quickly became a catastrophe for the US Dollar.

Some European funds are selling their Dollar-denominated debt assets in concern over new, aggressive policies from the current administration and, by actively seeking alternatives, reducing dollar demand – this is leading, in part, to the current decline.

Combined with a seasonal tendency for the US Dollar to drop ahead of interest rate decisions during cutting cycles, the weekly drop is getting extreme – fewer participants can absorb sudden outflows ahead of FOMC Meetings for risk-management reasons, amplifying such moves.

This dedollarization explains the ongoing run in Gold (which just hit $5,000 today) and other metals – The Debasement Trade for those unfamiliar with the trending financial term.