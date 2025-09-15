The US Dollar falls which takes the EUR to August highs – EURUSD and DXY outlooks

The US dollar finally breaks its range ahead of Wednesday's FOMC as market participants keep placing their pre-Meeting bets.

After holding between 97.50 to 98.50 since August 11th, the Dollar Index has failed to hold support to start this week to regain lows reached in the previous week's downward fakeout.

With Equities rallying to their continued highs, hopes for a dovish cut are extremely optimistic which could lead to some furious reactions.

This move notably weakening the US Dollar also assisted majors like the British Pound and the Aussie to reach new highs.

As a matter of fact, despite the odds for 50 bps retracting from 10% to 4% since Thursday, the US dollar still broke support which could be due to position closing or hedging (more on this in the EURUSD analysis) – Some mean-reversion buying is happening as I write this piece which deserves a close look.

The Euro is also getting close to its August 22 peak which got reached right after Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech – As the FOMC approaches, let's have a look at levels for the EURUSD and the Dollar Index.