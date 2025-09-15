WTI Oil Rallies 1% After Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Oil Facilities, Russia Sanction Calls Grow

From a technical analysis standpoint, Oil is eyeing a move toward the 100-day MA which rests at 64.65.

Oil has failed to break above the 64.00 a barrel mark since September 4.

Any attempt to break above this level has been met with significant selling pressure.

However, a close around the current price would provide some hope for bulls, as it would be seen as a morningstar candlestick pattern which hints at further upside.

Any move will depend on developments around Russia/Ukraine which for the moment seems to be the major driving force of Oil price moves.

Immediate resistance rests at 64.00 before the psychological 65.00 mark and the 200-day MA at 67.15 come into focus.

Looking at support to the downside and the first point of interest will be the recent swing low at 62.19 before the 60.77 and psychological 60.00 handle come into focus.

WTI Oil Daily Chart, September 15, 2025