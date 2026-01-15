Metals correct: Is the uptrend over? Silver (XAG/USD), Gold (XAU/USD) and Copper (XCU/USD) Outlook

The Weekly chart for Silver marks how insane the ongoing run is.

With the ongoing rise, since August, the metal is up 150%.

Even if this doesn't look too big for a Cryptocurrency, such commodity price explosions are rare and usually consequential.

Predicting tops in an ever-exploding rally is a very dangerous thing to do and can be costly.

However, Institutional buying interest is stalling while deliveries are seeing issues amid major supply imbalances.

The trend is so strong that the 7% pullback from this morning has now completely warped away. But, this is where things could become dangerous.

Aggressive pullbacks shows a sensitive market – And with the huge Bearish divergences forming on both the Weekly and Daily timeframes, any major break could lead to a catastrophic fall.

Keep a close eye on the $82 to $85 Range – Below this, the rally can get exposed.

Falling below the $70 to $75 Major Pivot however opens the door for a huge correction.

Pullback levels could be between $55 to $63 for one case (retest of October highs)

Breaching below points to $39 to $45, retest of the 2011 All-Time High record.

These technical warnings don't mean that Silver can't go to $100 and beyond, but provides levels of attention for traders.

Higher Timeframe Levels to watch for Silver (XAG/USD):



Resistance Levels:

$86.23 Session and All-Time Highs

Potential Mini-Resistance 1 $87 to $89

Potential Mini-Resistance and Psychological Level 2 $90 to $92

Support Levels: