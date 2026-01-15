Nikkei 225 Forecast: Bullish acceleration above 53,370 key support

The Nikkei 225 has continued to trade in a bullish trend since the start of the new year. The Japanese benchmark stock index rallied by 7.9% in local currency terms (ranked 2nd, see Fig. 1), just behind the 2025 red-hot, South Korea’s KOSPI that continues to extend its gains into 2026 with a positive return of 12.1% (see Fig. 1).

The Nikkei 225 has also outperformed the US stock market: small-cap Russell 2000 (6.8%), Dow Jones Industrial Average (2.3%), S&P 500 (+1.1%), and Nasdaq 100 (0.9%).

On top of the potential near-term positive feedback loop out from the internal political factor, where there is now growing chatter in the marketplace that Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi is likely to dissolve the lower house in parliament as soon as January 23 and call for a snap election soon, either on February 8 or February 15.

A snap election would likely aim to capitalize on high approval ratings of about 70% for Takaichi and could strengthen the Liberal Democratic Party’s grip on power in the more powerful lower house in Japan’s parliament. Hence, if successful as it is intended, Takaichi can have a firmer mandate to pursue pro-stimulus policies that are likely to boost economic growth prospects in Japan.